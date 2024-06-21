Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Live: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia enters BB house, checkout full contestant list

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Journalist Deepak Chaurasia enters BB house

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premiere Live Updates: JioCinema is back with the third season of the popular reality OTT show Bigg Boss. However, this time not Salman Khan but Anil Kapoor is seen in the show. He has entered as the host of the show. With the start of the show, Anil Kapoor has promised to give a fun experience. Anil Kapoor made an entry with his 'Zhakkas' dance. He did not stop there, he has also started announcing the names of the contestants of the show without delay.

Sana Sultan dances her way into Bigg Boss OTT 3

Social media influencer Sana Sultan becomes the tenth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Anil Kapoor heaped praises as she shared stage with him. Sana also flared her Urdu apptitude on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 launch night. She also came up with a shayari for Bigg Boss.

Munisha Khatwani is contestant no. 9

Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has entered the show as the ninth contestant of Bigg Boss OTT season 3. For the unversed, Munisha has also won a mention on the Ellen Show as well. On the BB stage she also has a Tarot card reading session with Sai Ketan Rao as well.

TV actor Sai Ketan Rao in Bigg Boss OTT 3

TV actor Sai Ketan Rao has entered the show with a swag. He is the second contestant after Sana to enter the Bigg Boss house with a dance performance. Sai also had a rather blunt reply to people who believe in backbiting in the show. He's the eight contestant to enter Anil Kapoor's reality show.

Deepak Chaurasia is contestnat no. 7

TV journalist Deepak Chaurasia has entered the show as Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant number 7. He entered the show to express his gratitude for sharing stage with Anil Kapoor. He also held a debate with Vishal and Lovekesh.

Lovekesh Kataria is here

Love Kataria, who is also a good friend Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav has entered the house as the sixth contestant. Kataria has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and entered the show as Vishal's competitor.

Vishal Pandey is BB OTT 3 contestant no 5

Social media sensation Vishal Pandey becomes BB OTT 3 contestant number 5. He described himself as a fashio blogger as well as stylish person. He also gives fitness advices on his social media profile. For the unversed, Vishal has 9 million followers on Instagram.

Sana Maqbool enters BB House

TV actor Sana Maqbool become the fourth contestant to enter the BB OTT 3 house. She could be seen having a fun tussle with Shivani Kumari on the stage. Anil Kapoor also set up a stage on set and played a game to introduce both the contestants with each other.

Shivani Kumari has become the third contestant

Anil Kapoor has given entry to Shivani Kumari in the house as the third contestant. Shivani is a YouTube blogger. Shivani, who hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh; has come to the show with the soil of the village. With her entry, she started blogging while crying in front of Anil Kapoor and revealed that she is the only earning member in her house and her source of income is YouTube. Shivani was seen talking about women's empowerment in a desi style.

Ranveer Shorey became the second contestant

Actor Ranvir Shorey has entered the BB house as the second contestant. Ranvir, who won everyone's heart with his acting style, is now entering the house claiming to create a ruckus in the Bigg Boss house. Anil Kapoor has welcomed him into the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

'Vada Pav Girl' entered

Anil Kapoor's funny commentary is being seen. This time, Vada Pav girl i.e. Chandrika Gera Dixit entered Bigg Boss OTT s3 house as the first contestant. Anil has also been seen praising Chandrika's beauty. After this, he was also seen asking controversial questions to her in the question-answer round. A glimpse of Chandrika's life was also shown.

Anil Kapoor's amazing entry

Like every year, this year too, there will be a lot of different things in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. A glimpse of Anil's swag entry has been shown on the social media page of Zee Cinema. You will also get to see this glimpse in the live show. Anil comes performing on 'Dhinak Dhin Dha'. He also dances to the song 'Kaate Nahi Katte'.

