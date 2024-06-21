Kalki 2898 AD Final War trailer out: Prabhas, Deepika, Big B give last surprise to fans before release

Follow us on Image Source : KALKI 2898 AD'S INSTAGRAM Prabhas and Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD Final War trailer out

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD are leaving no stone unturned to ignite anticipation for their upcoming film. From the teaser, the poster, the first look of the characters to even releasing the animated series, the makers have tried their best to keep the hype about the film alive. Earlier they released the trailer of the film with several theories being unleashed in the universe and now the makers have released the 'Kalki 2898 AD Final War' trailer to excite their fans.

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Final War trailer here:

Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Event was held in Mumbai

Recently, the Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Event was organised in Mumbai on June 19th. The entire star cast of Kalki 2898 AD from Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan attended the event. However, another actor from the ensemble Disha Patani and director Nag Ashwin could not make it to the event. During this pre-release event, the first ticket of Kalki 2898 AD was also sold, which was bought by Big B. Tamil-Telugu actor Rana Daggubati hosted the event. Moreover, the makers have also shared the first song of the film, titled as Bhairava Anthem.

About the film

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. The film also features other big actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film will be released on June 27, 2024, in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vaijayanti Movies. Its music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

Also Read: Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' released on Netflix minutes after getting clean chit from Gujarat HC