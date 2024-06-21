Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' released on Netflix minutes after getting clean chit from Gujarat HC

Follow us on Image Source : NETLFIX Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' has been released on Netflix

Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj which was eagerly awaited for release has now been released by Netflix India. The makers of Maharaj have to deal with a legal battle in the Gujarat High Court to release their film. And minutes after getting a clean chit from HC, Netflix released Junaid Khan's debut film on their OTT platform. For the unversed, Maharaj is inspired by a real-life case and adapted from Saurabh Shah's book, 'Maharaj'. The story revolves around a social reformer who brought about significant positive societal changes.

Film critic Komal Nahta took to his X account to inform that Maharaj has been cleared by the Gujarat high court. "Judge said, there’s nothing objectionable in the film. So YRF and Netflix win the case. The film can be streamed on Netflix anytime now. It was to be released on 14th June but a group of people from Pushtimarg sect prayed for a ban on its release, saying that it would hurt religious sentiments," read his tweet.

Gujarat HC had ordered a stay on Maharaj's release

Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaj was scheduled to premiere on June 14 on Netflix. The streaming giant halted its release after the Gujarat High Court stayed its release following a petition by members of a Hindu sect who claimed the film would hurt their religious sentiments on June 13.

About the film

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Interestingly, unlike a mainstream film launching a star son, there were no trailers or teasers, barring a poster featuring Jaideep and Junaid. The poster shows the two actors standing side by side with Jaideep's character sporting a 'tilak' on his forehead while Junaid's journalist is dressed in a waistcoat. But do you know what is the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862?

Everything you need to know about the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862?

'Maharaj' is based on a true story in which Junaid Khan plays the role of journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, while Ahlawat will be seen playing the role of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, one of the heads of the Vallabhacharya sect. The film is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case which is considered one of the most important legal battles in India. It was also called, "the greatest trial of modern times since the trial of Warren Hastings”. A trial that ran Bombay High Court in 1862 was fought between real-life journalist Karsandas Mulji to expose the alleged sexual misconduct of religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj.

On April 22, 1862, the lawsuit was concluded with a ruling in Karsandas Mulji's favour. Having spent a total of Rs 14,000 on the trial, the court granted him an award of Rs 11,500. Judge Arnould declared, "It is not a question of theology that has been before us to end the case. It has to do with morals."

