Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik apologises to Vishal Pandey, Payal Malik praises husband's efforts

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant YouTuber Armaan Malik apologised to Vishal's parents on national television in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he slapped Vishal when he commented on Kritika Malik (Armaan's wife). Apologising to Vishal on national television showed that the YouTuber regrets slapping him. Armaan's wife Payal Malik ex-contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3 praised him for apologising on national television. She posted a video on her YouTube channel regarding this.

In the video, Payal appreciated Armaan for apologising to Vishal's parents. She now wants to forget the incident which happened a few weeks ago and concentrate on the game. Her video is heart-touching as she shows her respect towards her husband's apology that he made on national television in front of millions of people.

Payal mentioned that now she doesn't want to say anything to anyone. Armaan apologised on national television which is a big thing after he slapped Vishal. Kritika, Armaan and Vishal have ended this topic and she also doesn't want to talk about it anymore. Payal wants the audience to see the other contestants' real faces in the house, siding their focus on Armaan, Kritika and her. The viewers should keep an eye on other housemates too about what they are doing.

Payal stated that her husband's action of apologising in front of the public is a big thing and the topic must be closed now with no more talk on it. She wants the public to forgive him now and put an end to this fight. All she wants is for viewers should also see the doings of other housemates and not just focus on the negativity that surrounds her family.

Payal's video showcased her understanding level of the game's strategy. She urged for a more broad viewpoint on the competition, urging viewers to look beyond her family and consider the true personalities of each contestant. Maybe by this video, all the viewers will have a balanced viewpoint of seeing the show from now on.

The fight between Vishal and Armaan, all started when Vishal commented on Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik. He thought Vishal commented in another way that led to a fight between them and at that moment only, Armaan slapped him. That one single slap paved the way for controversies.