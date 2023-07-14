Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt & Jiya Shankar get into ugly spat; latter says ‘audience is watching’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Bhatt & Jiya Shankar's verbal fight

A massive argument broke out between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt. Pooja called Jiya volatile, demanding, and a fraud. Not just this, she also called the Ved actress passive-aggressive and alleged that Jiya has been backstabbing her friends in the reality show.

The fight broke between out after a task in which Pooja changed her vote to wild card contestant Elvish Yadav upon Manisha Rani’s request when Jiya prompted, “Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho?”. To this, Pooja also replied, “Jaise aapne captaincy me kiya”. Regarding this, Jiya called out Pooja Bhatt for her alleged doubt standards. But, in turn, the actress-filmmaker taunted Jiya for her makeup, “Go put your make-up on and chill out”. Jiya replied in defense, “I have put my make-up on and I have curled my hair, I love it this way”.

Pooja then retorted back saying to her, “Jiya, you are making a mockery of yourself. It’s frightening if this is what you are”. Jiya again defended herself and said that the audience is watching. Pooja fires back at her, “Good for you and your fan base, darling”.

But this verbal altercation between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt, has netizens applauding the former for dealing with the Pooja. Lauding the actress, one of the fans wrote, “Jiya literally has guts, the way she gave back to Pooja was great. Hats off to her”.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hosted by Salman Khan and airs on Jio Cinema. Contestants who are currently part of the show are Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid and Pooja Bhatt. Recently Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav also entered the house as wild card contestants.

