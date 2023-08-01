Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt enters the house to support Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt enters the house to support Pooja Bhatt

During the Family Week, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will enter the reality show to support his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2023 15:05 IST
Mahesh Bhatt
Image Source : TWITTER/JIOCINEMA Mahesh Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has made its fans emotional with the upcoming family week. However, the episode has not been streamed yet, and JioCinema has dropped promos and left fans teary-eyed. In the latest episode, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will enter the house to support her daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Sharing a glimpse of his entry JioCinema wrote, "Ghar mein hui Bhatt Sahab ki entry! Will our housemates get more words for wisdom from the man himself?"

Take a look: 

Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, family members of another contestant will also enter the house. The family week started with the makers showing a video of Jad Hadid's daughter. The video left everyone emotional. 

Watch the video here:

 

 
Earlier, in an exclusive interview with India TV, Mahesh Bhatt had opened up about his bond with his daughter Pooja Bhatt. The filmmaker revealed that Pooja Bhatt rejected his films like Aashiqui. Speaking about it, he said, "I have seen that Pooja has guts. After 'Daddy' when I offered her 'Aashiqui', she said I will not, then after that she did 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi', and 'Sadak'. After becoming a producer, she didn't do commercial films, but she did 'Tamanna'. She said 'Zakhm' banani, dushman banani mujhe. She lived her life on her own terms."

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Top News

Related Ott News

Latest News