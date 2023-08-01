Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt enters the house to support Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has made its fans emotional with the upcoming family week. However, the episode has not been streamed yet, and JioCinema has dropped promos and left fans teary-eyed. In the latest episode, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will enter the house to support her daughter Pooja Bhatt.
Sharing a glimpse of his entry JioCinema wrote, "Ghar mein hui Bhatt Sahab ki entry! Will our housemates get more words for wisdom from the man himself?"
Take a look:
Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, family members of another contestant will also enter the house. The family week started with the makers showing a video of Jad Hadid's daughter. The video left everyone emotional.
Watch the video here: