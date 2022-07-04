Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Update: Karan Johar, Salman Khan or Ranveer Singh? Find out the new host here

Monday, July 04, 2022
     
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, Pooja Gor, Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey are some of the names that have come forward. But who is hosting the reality show?

July 04, 2022
After the successful season of 'Bigg Boss OTT 1' hosted by Karan Johar, a source close to the reality show say that popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has replaced him for the next season. Nothing has been confirmed officially, though, and no announcement has been made yet.

The source said: "Makers have started working on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As they couldn't get dates from Karan Johar, the makers have finalised Ranveer Singh to host the show. He has earlier worked for the channel for another reality TV show, The Big Picture."

The second season will also have five contestants. Popular TV stars Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty and Pooja Gor have been finalised. The source also said that the makers are keen on getting Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey on board, but the actresses are yet to sign up.

Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season. Not only she had lifted the trophy and also took home Rs 25 lakh prize money. She has earlier won Ace Of Space Season 1 which was hosted by Vikas Gupta. She was the first winner of the controversial reality show's online concept. Divya had beaten contestants like Nishant Bhat who was declared the first runner-up, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal among others. Divya Agarwal 

Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot Select.

