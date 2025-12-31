Bad Boy Billionaires India on Netflix: Fourth episode on Satyam Scandal finally releases after 5-year delay Netflix has released the long-awaited fourth episode of Bad Boy Billionaires: India on December 31, 2025. Titled Riding the Tiger, it covers the Satyam Computer Services scandal.

Netflix has finally released the fourth episode of the famous documentary, Bad Boy Billionaires: India, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025. The last episode in the series, titled Riding the Tiger, has been delayed since 2020 due to a court order in Hyderabad. Now, the audience can watch the fourth episode on the streaming platform.

The newly released episode focuses on the Satyam Computer Services scandal and its founder, B Ramalinga Raju. For the unversed, Raju had argued that the documentary would violate his right to a fair trial and his privacy, while also damaging his reputation internationally.

Fourth episode of Bad Boy Billionaires: India release after 5 years

Announcing with the poster, Netflix India wrote, "After the success of IT company Satyam Computer Services, Ramalinga Raju’s math didn’t seem to be adding up. Watch the fourth episode of Bad Boy Billionaires: India, out now, only on Netflix (sic)."

Social media users quickly reacted to this announcement post and filled the comment section with their views. One user wrote, "Finally after years of wait (sic)." Another commented, "Thank god, I loved this series was sad about the fact that all episodes couldn't be released due to legal issues (sic)."

About Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Netflix's original documentary series, Bad Boy Billionaires: India, focuses on the lives of four prominent business industrialists of India, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Ramalinga Raju. The first three episodes were released in October 2020; however, the fourth episode on the Satyam Computer Services scandal was delayed due to legal troubles.

For the unversed, this show is directed by Dylan Mohan Gray, Johanna Hamilton and Nick Read. It holds an IMDb rating of 7.9.

