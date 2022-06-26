Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek on Netflix: Know when and who can watch political thriller film on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek is now streaming on Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek is now available for streaming on Netflix. The political thriller film hit the screens on May 27 and after an underwhelming performance at the box office, it made its OTT debut on June 26. Netflix India announced Anek joining its catalogue of Hindi films via a tweet, which read, "Ek thriller, thrill anek. Anek is now streaming on Netflix (sic)." Those who missed watching Anek when it was released in cinema halls can now tune in to the streaming platform and enjoy the film with their loved ones.

Anek on Netflix: Who can watch?

Anek is the coming together of Ayushmann and director Anubhav Sinha 2019 hit Article 15. Fans had been eyeing the film ahead of its release and now it will get more viewers as it streams internationally via Netflix. The subscribers of the streaming app can watch Anek starting June 26.

All you need to know about Anek

Anek is set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. The film stars Ayushmann in the role of an undercover cop named Joshua. The film is the story of a "rebellion, an uprising", and the pursuit of an Indian, "who wants nothing more than peace for the nation". Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek is the filmmaker's another attempt at chronicling various sociopolitical issues in the country, following Mulk and Thappad. The movie also stars Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and J D Chakravarthy.

Anek 'pushes the envelope' for Ayushmann

Ayushmann is known for his offbeat film choices and the Andhadhun actor once again experiments with his role in Anek. "Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film," the actor said in a statement.

