Ananya Panday UNVEILS first poster of her Prime Video series Call Me Bae, trailer to be out on THIS date

Ananya Panday will next be seen in the Prime Video series titled Call Me Bae. The makers along with the actress on Sunday treated fans with the first poster of the upcoming series along with its trailer release date announcement. The poster features Ananya in a red and white outfit, sitting inside a vintage yellow-black taxi car with the 'City of Dreams' Mumbai as the backdrop. ''All the drama, sass and fa-Bae-ulousness is about to unfold in just 2 days! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6,'' reads the caption of the post.

See the poster:

The trailer of Call Me Bae will arrive on August 20, 2024 and the series will premiere on the platform on September 6. Soon after the poster was shared on social media, Ananya's fans and her friends from the film fraternity chimed into the comment section. Varun Soon wrote, ''Main toh kaafi BAE-tab hu !!!!''

One user wrote, ''I think dis is emily in paris but bombay version.'' ''Super excited for call me bae,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Ananya is becoming my favorite actress day by day.''

Earlier this week, the makers dropped a new video that features Ananya with producer Karan Johar. In the clip, Ananya is seen sitting in a spaceship prop while Karan Johar can be heard instructing everyone. He asks about her 'main character energy, 'glam quotient,' and 'bank balance.' Ananya interrupts, asking what he is doing.

Karan said that he is preparing for her launch and added a touch of humour to it by saying, "Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek hi baar hoti hai, par launch to baar baar ho sakta hai na." In a light-hearted take, the video humorously highlights Ananya's part as Bae. The video shows a beaming Ananya as she discusses her character with Karan.

