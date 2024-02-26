Amar Singh Chamkila: Netflix announces release date of Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM NETFLIX'S POST Amar Singh Chamkila will a digital-only release.

The makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer biopic Amar Singh Chamkila on Monday announced that the Imtiaz Ali directorial movie will be released on April 12. It will be a digital-only release and will land on streaming giant Netflix.

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Amar Singh Chamkila's music was heavily influenced by the Punjabi village life, and his songs revolved around extra-marital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug use, and the hot tempers of Punjabi men.

The makers took to social media and shared a motion poster announcing the date of the movie.

In the snippet, Diljit, who plays the titular character, is saying, "Ek baat to pata hai mujhe ki log kya sunna chahte hain, unhe kis chiz me maja ata hai. Wo mai kar sakta hun."

"Maahaul bann jata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aise hi tha Chamkila ka andaaz. @imtiazaliofficial's #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on April 12, only on Netflix.", the streaming giant wrote in the caption.

More deets about the film

The film stars Parineeti as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.

Maestro AR Rahman is helming the music, and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. Diljit and Parineeti have also lent their voices to some of the songs.

For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas.

The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere on April 12 on Netflix

