Ali Abbas Zafar unveils Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Detective Sherdil's release date | See New Poster

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is ready to make the audience laugh and surprise with his new mystery-comedy film 'Detective Sherdil'. The stylish poster of this film, which will be released on ZEE5, has surfaced, in which Diljit's unique style is exciting the fans. The film being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar's AAS Films will be hitting OTT this month.

Poster and release date of 'Detective Sherdil'

'Detective Sherdil' is a fun mystery-comedy film, which will stream on ZEE5 on June 20, 2025. In the recently released poster, Diljit Dosanjh was seen in a dark green turban and a cool look. The poster with the tagline 'Sherdil Aa Gaya Oye' created a stir on social media. ZEE5 shared the poster on its X handle and wrote, 'Sherdil’s detective skills are about to be ATE/10. Be ready!'

Starcast and makers

Diljit Dosanjh is in the title role, and he is accompanied by brilliant stars like Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu and Sumeet Vyas. ‘Detective Sherdil’ is the debut film of Ravi Chhabria, who previously worked with Ali Abbas Zafar as an assistant director in ‘Sultan’, ‘Bharat’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The script is co-written by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sagar Bajaj and Ravi Chhabria. The film is produced by AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment and Maurya Entertainment.

On the work front

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen on the big screen in Jatt & Juliet 3 in 2024. Before that, he was seen in Imtiaz Ali's OTT film Amar Singh Chamkila. His recently released film Punjab 95 could not see the day of light in India and was released worldwide except for here as the makers and the censor board could not come to a common ground. Apart from Detective Sherdil, the actor will also be seen in Sardaarji 3. The film is releasing in theatres on June 27.

