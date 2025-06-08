After 'Kannada originated from Tamil' stance, Kamal Haasan gives bold statement on Hindi 'imposition' Amidst the Kannada and Tamil controversy, 'Thug Life' actor Kamal Haasan has given his opinion on Hindi language and its 'imposition'.

'Thug Life' actor Kamal Haasan has been caught in the Tamil and Kannada controversy, due to which his film could not be released in Karnataka on June 5. Ahead of his film release, Kamal had given a statement that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. After this, there was a lot of controversy. An apology was demanded from him on this matter, but he refused to apologise. This was the reason why the film was not released in Karnataka. Now, the veteran actor has given his opinion on the issue of Hindi being imposed in the South.

Kamal Haasan expressed his views on the Hindi language

Kamal Haasan referred to his 1981 hit Hindi film 'Main Ek Duje Ke Liye' and said that he is the actor of 'Main Ek Duje Ke Liye'. 'We will learn Hindi without imposition because it is education after all and we should adopt a good path for education. But not put obstacles in its way. I stand with Punjab. I stand with Karnataka. I stand with Andhra. This is not the only place that is opposing the imposition of Hindi,' the National Award-winning actor said on Sunday.

Kamal Haasan emphasised English

Kamal Haasan said, 'If you are really looking for success at the international level, then you must learn a language. We find English quite good. You can also learn Spanish or Chinese, but I think the most practical thing is that we have 350 years 350-year-old English education, which continues slowly but steadily. So when you suddenly change it, it starts all over again. You unnecessarily make a lot of people illiterate, especially in Tamil Nadu. You suddenly force everyone to speak in Hindi and you tell them you won't get a job beyond Vindhya, then you start thinking, what about the promises? What about my language? Am I not one of the 22 (official languages)? These are the questions that are coming up,' the actor added.

Controversy over Thug Life

Let us tell you that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had said that it would not allow 'Thug Life' to release in the state until Haasan apologised for the Kannada-Tamil remark. Kamal Haasan's banner, Rajkamal Films International, filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking protection for the film's release. The court reprimanded Kamal Haasan for not apologising and told the producers that 'Thug Life' would not be released in Karnataka.

