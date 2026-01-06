Akhanda 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's film digitally Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is heading to Netflix in January after a mixed theatrical run. Here’s when to watch it online, how it performed at the box office and why its release was delayed.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is all set to stream digitally. After its theatrical run, the Nandamuri Balakrishna film will arrive on Netflix in January. The film had released worldwide in theatres on December 12, 2025.

The sequel marked Balakrishna’s fourth collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu, a combo known for big openings and loud fanfare. Naturally, the expectations were high, especially after the massive success of the first Akhanda in 2021.

Akhanda 2 on OTT: Where and when to watch

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 released after delays on December 12. The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026, on Netflix, making it to the list of weekend OTT watch for fans.

Akhanda 2 on OTT: Box office performance

The final numbers of Akhanda 2 fell short of the buzz. The film ended its global run with a total gross of Rs 122.6 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. In India, the film collected Rs 94.15 crore net, while the India gross stood at Rs 110.25 crore. Overseas markets added another Rs 12.35 crore.

Most of the domestic business came from the Telugu states, which contributed Rs 90.61 crore net. The dubbed versions barely moved the needle. The Hindi version earned Rs 0.77 crore, Tamil brought in Rs 2.51 crore, Kannada Rs 0.18 crore, and Malayalam just Rs 0.08 crore.

Why was Akhanda 2 release delayed?

Delay around Akhanda 2: Thaandavam wasn’t clearly explained by the makers, but reports suggest the trouble began at the ticketing stage. Right up until the end, exhibitors and fans were unsure about bookings, with listings on ticketing platforms remaining confusing and inconsistent.

In Tamil Nadu, the situation became more serious. The film’s release ran into legal trouble following a court dispute involving Eros International Media Limited. The matter reached the Madras High Court, which, according to reports, restrained the film from releasing in the state.

The court’s order was linked to an appeal connected to a long-standing arbitration dispute with 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited. The dispute reportedly involved an amount of around Rs 28 crore. Eros also informed the court that 14 Reels Plus LLP, a related entity, was preparing to release Akhanda 2 under its own banner, which further complicated the issue.

