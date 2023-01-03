1899 Cancelled after Season One: Netflix faces backlash as devastated fans ask 'what went wrong'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netflix show 1899 ends with one season

Netflix show '1899' impressed the viewers as it was released on 17 November last year. It received good reviews from critics and fans alike and everyone was excited to watch season 2. However, co-creator Baran bo Odar now confirmed that the series will not be returning with a second or third season. Odar said through a statement shared on his official Instagram. The letter to fans was also signed by Odar's partner and series co-creator Jantje Freise.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that '1899' will not be renewed," Odar wrote. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with 'Dark'. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life." "We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure," the statement continues. "We love you. Never forget."

'1899', which followed a group of immigrants aboard a ship faced with a series of mysterious events, debuted on the streamer on November 17, 2022. In its first week of availability, the international production cracked Netflix's top 10 chart at the No. 2 slot, behind only 'The Crown' Season 5. Within four days, '1899' garnered about 79.27 million hours of viewership. The series served as a follow-up to Adar and Friese's previous series 'Dark', a landmark international breakout for Netflix that debuted its first episodes in 2017. With a beloved run across three seasons, Friese and Odar set an overall deal with Netflix - the first of its kind for the streamer's European presence.

'1899' was the first project to emerge from that agreement. Fans are devastated that the series won't be back on Netflix. Reacting to the same, a user tweeted, "they've cancelled 1899 - why bother starting anything promising netflix? you enter into a piece of storytelling that is clearly multi-series, get viewers hooked, end of a massive cliffhanger and then cancel the show - f**k off. 1899 was well worth the watch, such a shame."

Another tweeted, "Between cancelling '1899' after only 1 (pretty succesful season) and rumors 'Wednesday' might be moving to Amazon Prime, I must say Netflix is heading towards rock bottom!."

(With IANS inputs)

DON'T MISS

New Web Series on OTT in January 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Drishyam 2 on OTT: Know cost per view of Ajay Devgn's film, digital premiere details and who can watch

Latest Web Series News