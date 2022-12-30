Drishyam 2 on OTT: Know cost per view of Ajay Devgn's film, digital premiere details and who can watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRIME VIDEO IN Drishyam 2 is available for streaming on OTT platform

Drishyam 2 on OTT: In 2022, many sequels from Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian cinema have ruled at the box office. In fact, some of the biggest hits have been sequels and the crime thriller Drishyam 2 is one of them. After releasing in cinema halls on November 18, Drishyam 2 is now available for streaming on OTT platform. After it entered the Rs 200 crore club and managed to a business of Rs 220 crore and counting, the film's digital premiere was announced on Friday. This has left fans excited.

Drishyam 2 on Prime Video

Prime Video on Friday noon announced that the much-liked crime thriller Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna has been made available online for streaming. However, viewers can watch Drishyam 2 online after paying a nominal price of Rs 199. At a later date, all Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the movie on the app on the subscription charges, but not now.

Drishyam 2 movie details

Drishyam 2 has emerged as one of Bollywood's most successful films this year and only the third to enter the Rs 200 crore club, after The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is still running in cinema halls and viewers are watching it on the big screen. Now, those willing to watch it from the comfort of their homes can also check out Drishyam 2 on Prime Video.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the Hindi movie franchise is based on Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam movie series Drishyam (2013) and its 2021 sequel. Drishyam 2 takes forward the story of Vijay Salgoankar (Ajay Devgn) and his family -- wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav).

