Mirzapur 3, Panchayat 3 to Heeramandi, 10 most watched web series on OTT this year

There is no doubt that nowadays the audience prefers to watch films and web series on OTT more than go to theatres. This year OTT has been the star of many web series, which have also got great ratings on IMDb. In 2024, not only romance but also many genre series like suspense, comedy, horror and crime drama have been seen on OTT. Not only this, it has also attracted everyone's attention with its good content. In the year 2024, many such web series came on the OTT platform, which made a different place in the hearts of the people. Let's have a look at the top 10 web shows that were most watched on OTT. Also, know their streaming platforms here.

Mirzapur Season 3

Guddu Pandit takes the gangster story forward as he struggles to consolidate power, while Kaleen Bhaiya's return causes a stir in the third season of his superhit show. This series, which has been in the news among the audience for revenge and politics, can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

A period drama series produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali based on prostitutes in 1940s India, who secretly assisted people in the freedom movement. It was one of the most talked about shows and is available on Netflix.

Gullak Season 4

This slice-of-life series shows the Mishra family, who are from the middle class and are seen moving forward while facing many struggles in life. This series connects deeply to the story of every Indian. It is available on SonyLIV.

Lootere

Set amid a ship hijacking in Somali waters, this thriller follows a daring fight by a passenger, full of high-octane drama and suspense. This series of Disney+Hotstar is one the most-watched series of 2024.

Broken News Season 2

Directed by Vinay Waikul, The Broken News 2 web series is an interesting battle of truth vs sensation which takes place inside the newsroom. This season explores the declining credibility of electronic news and digital media. It can be seen on ZEE5.

Karma Calling

A revenge story set in Alibaug, whose suspense will blow your mind. This series exposing family secrets and revenge can be seen on Disney+Hotstar. Raveena Tandon, Namrata Seth, Varun Sood, Vikramjit Virk, Viraf Patel and Rohit Roy were seen in it.

Panchayat 3

The third season of Panchayat has once again succeeded in winning the hearts of the audience with a heart-touching story, great comedy and excellent characters. The new season of Panchayat is coming soon. This is one of the best series on Amazon Prime Video.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

This is a high-octane action series based on the world of espionage. It is a spin-off of the global Citadel franchise, focusing on the characters of Bunny (played by Varun Dhawan) and Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). You can stream this series on Amazon Prime Video.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

A Netflix miniseries based on the true events surrounding the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC814 in December 1999. It features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Patralekha, Manoj Pahwa and Arvind Swami among others.

Maamla Legal Hai

The Netflix legal comedy series Maamla Legal Ha' revolves around the world of courtroom drama, which also shows some light-hearted twists. Maamla Legal Hai is full of comedy which has been loved by the audience. Its second season is also coming soon.

