‘Wait a little...’: Garima Saikia Garg shares late Zubeen Garg’s last handwritten message to fans ‘Wait a little... my new film is coming,’ wrote late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in a handwritten note days before his passing. His wife Garima shared the message on Instagram, calling it a loving appeal that now feels like his final goodbye.

New Delhi:

Renowned Assamese singer and composer Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea. The news of his demise has left fans and the film industry in mourning. His final project, the film Roi Roi Binale, is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 31, 2025.

In a heartfelt moment, Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a handwritten note by the late singer, written just days before his passing. The handwritten note was about Zubeen Garg's musical drama film, Roi Roi Binale. In the note, the singer-composer wrote in Assamese, which translates to English as, "Wait, wait a little, my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da."

Zubeen Garg's wife shares his handwritten letter

Garima shared a photo of the handwritten letter, along with a deeply emotional caption. She wrote in Assamese, which translates to English as, "The letters you wrote on September 15... A loving appeal to your loved ones! Everything hits my heart, Goldie! But in the midst of all this, there are other questions burning in my empty heart-- what happened on September 19? How, why? I donʼt know if there is peace anywhere,, but I donʼt seem to breathe until I get this answer."

Have a look at the post below:

Roi Roi Binale: Cast and crew details

The Assamese film, Roi Roi Binale, which marks the last project of beloved singer and composer Zubeen Garg, is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan. It features Zubeen Garg, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, Mousumi Alifa, Yasashree Bhuyan, Kaushik Bharadwaj and others.

The cinematography of the film is done by Sumon Dowerah and Gyan Gautam. The musical drama film is edited by Protim Khaound. The music for the film is composed by Poran Borkatoky and Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards 2025 announced: Prakash Raj among 70 selected