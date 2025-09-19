Zubeen Garg death: 'Ya Ali' to 'Dil Tu Hi Bataa', top 5 songs by the famous singer Zubeen Garg’s passing marks the end of an era. His legacy, however, will live on in his music and the hearts of his fans.

New Delhi:

In a tragic turn of events, legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a diving accident in Singapore. Known for his soulful voice and immense contribution to the music industry, Garg’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the world of music and to his fans, particularly in Assam.

Zubeen Garg, whose musical journey spanned decades, was an icon not just in Assam but across India and even internationally, where his tracks resonated with listeners of all ages. His ability to blend folk music with contemporary sounds made him a versatile artist. He was known for not just his voice but his deep connection to the roots of Assamese culture, often weaving it into his songs.

'Ya Ali' (From Gangster, 2006)

One of Zubeen’s most iconic songs, 'Ya Ali', remains a fan favourite even years after its release.

'Bohag Bihu' (Assamese Folk Song)

As an artist deeply rooted in Assamese culture, Zubeen’s Bohag Bihu holds a special place in the hearts of Assamese people.

Dil Tu Hi Bataa (Krrish 3)

Jaane Kya Chaahe Mann Baawra (Pyaar Ke Side Effects)

Mugdho Hiya Mur

As we remember this musical legend, we are reminded of the impermanence of life but also of the timelessness of art. Zubeen Garg’s songs will live forever, and so will his memory.

ALSO READ: Zubeen Garg, famous Assamese singer, dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore