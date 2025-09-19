Zubeen Garg, famous Assamese singer, dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passes away in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. He was 52 years old.

New Delhi:

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away at the age of 52 after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. Zubeen was best known for his contributions to the Assamese music industry. Ashok Singhal, the Cabinet Minister of Assam for Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation, expressed his grief over Zubeen Garg's death. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt note.

His tweet reads, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world."

The tweet further reads, "In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses grief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartfelt note on his X handle. His post reads: "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.

He also added, "Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar."

A look at Zubeen Garg's music career

For the unversed, Zubeen Garg started his professional music career with his debut album 'Anamika' in 1992 at the age of 19. He also released albums like 'Maya', 'Asha' and 'Pakhi'. He moved to Mumbai in 1995 to make his name in the Bollywood music industry, where he worked in Hindi albums and films like 'Chandni Raat', 'Yuhi Kabhi', 'Fiza' and 'Kaante'.

He rose to fame when he got a break in Bollywood with the film Gangster. The song Ya Ali from the film 'Gangster' was well received by the audience.

(Reported by Onkar Sarkar)