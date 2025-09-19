Zubeen Garg passes away: Papon, Vishal Mishra and celebs mourn Assamese singer The sudden demise of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has shocked the industry. Celebs including Papon and Vishal Mishra paid heartfelt tributes.

The sudden demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has left the entertainment world in shock. Celebrities and singers from across the country shared their sadness and paid tribute to him on social media. Bollywood playback singer, composer and record producer Papon took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt note.

His tweet reads, "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul."

Vishal Mishra, best known for his song 'Pehle Bhi Main', shared a throwback picture of Zubeen Garg and wrote, "#ZubeenGarg Om Shanti."

Film producer Biswatosh Sinha wrote, "I am devastated beyond words and still in disbelief. Zubeen Garg was not just an icon but an emotion for Assam and the entire Northeast. His voice will forever echo in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace."

Armaan Malik expressed, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen."

Indian composer and musician Pritam wrote, "Zubeen Garg losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

