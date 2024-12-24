Yearender 2024: Hema Committee report to Jigra ticket sales, 5 biggest showbiz controversies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 biggest showbiz controversies of 2024

2024 came as a bittersweet year for theatrical releases and Indian actors. While some had to deal with severe trolling and abuses, some had to see their film crumble at the box office despite having potential. The Pan India formula also failed this year as several big-budget and multiple languages dubbed films also failed to recover their costs. However, the most shocking aspect of the Indian entertainment industry this year were the war of words between celebs to stampedes. As the year comes to an end, let's have a look at the five biggest showbiz controversies of this year.

Jigra controversy

Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' has hit the theatres on October 11. The film clashed with Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Meanwhile, there is a ruckus over the box office collection of 'Jigra'. Two well-known names of the industry have clashed with each other over the collection of the film. The war of words has intensified between the film's co-producer Karan Johar and Divya Khossla over the box office collection of Jigra. It all started when Divya posted about the collection of 'Jigra', in which she called the collection figures of the film fake. After Divya's post, 'Jigra' producer Karan Johar also called such posts unimportant on his Instagram story. Although he did not take Divya's name in his post, the actress could not stop herself from responding to this post.

Malayalam Industry sexual Harassment report

The film industry has always been accused of making immoral demands from women in exchange for work in the industry. The 'Hema Committee Report' was brought keeping in mind the safety of female Malayalam film actors. A 3-member committee headed by retired Justice Hema was formed in 2019 to research every point related to women's safety in the industry regarding immoral demands from female actors. The primary function of the committee was to investigate complaints of sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam industry and propose measures to prevent future incidents. Through the committee, the issues faced by female actors in the Malayalam film industry were studied and important details related to sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse were given. After the 233-page report went viral through RTI, several shocking facts from the regional industry also came to light. Not only was AMMA dissolved by several Malayalam actors were also sent behind bars.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency film certification

Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' was scheduled to be released on September 6. However, after not getting the film certificate from CBFC, the film was postponed indefinitely. It all began after the 'Emergency' trailer was released and a religious group from MP knocked on HC's doors on the unfair representation of the Sikh community. Later, the makers of this film had to come to a common ground with the censor board as they agreed to chop off three scenes from the film that were controversial. Now the film will be released in January 2025.

Nayanthara-Dhanush feud

Nayanthara's documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale" was released on Netflix on November 18. This documentary has led to a dispute between the two stars. Nayanthara had revealed in a letter written on a social media post that Dhanush had demanded Rs 10 crore for alleged copyright infringement because the documentary includes BTS footage of his production "Naanum Rowdy Dhan". Nayanthara wrote this letter on November 16, when she was sent a legal notice by the actor. She lashed out at Dhanush and wrote, "You have the support of your father, brother. We all know that cinema is a battle for survival for people like me. Because I have no godfather in this industry. I have struggled to reach the position I am in today. I will give credit for this to my work ethic."

Pushpa 2 Hyderabad stampede

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun made and broke several records with his latest release. However, the actor's film has also been engrossed in the Hyderabad stampede case. So much so that the National Award-winning actor had to stay in jail for a night in connection with the stampede during the screening of the film 'Pushpa 2' on December 4 at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. For those who don't know, a woman died during this stampede and her son is still hospitalised in Hyderabad. Not only was the lead actor held accountable for this incident but his house was also vandalised. Allu Arjun's father also met with the victim in hospital and the family also took care of the compensations.

