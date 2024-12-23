Yearender 2024: Jigra to Maidaan, 5 films that bombed at box office despite having potential

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 Films with potential that bombed at box office

2024 was a bittersweet year for Bollywood. While we saw a Bollywood film (Stree 2) breaking and making several records, we also saw a string of flops this year. However, the most disappointing fact about these flops was that most of them deserved appreciation and audiences. 2024 also registered several failed Pan India films (Devara: Part 1, Kanguva and Indian 2) as opposed to the common mentality that films dubbed in multiple languages work. But despite all this, Pan India films like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man were able to pull back audiences into the theatres. However, amid these big releases, Indian audiences missed out on stories that not only needed to be told but also deserved applause. Hence, let's have a look at 5 Bollywood films that failed at the box office, despite having potential.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was released on April 11 in theatres. The film was released in three languages and had a hard time finding audiences in either. Made with a budget of Rs 250 crores, the film was able to earn only Rs 68 crores worldwide. Based on the real-life story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim. For those who don't know, he was the architect of Indian football's golden period and we still have not been able to achieve what he did back in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. The underdog Indian Football Team won the gold medal and made the world look at us with a different viewpoint. Not only the plot but cinematography and direction of Maidaan deserved all the praise. It also has one of the most underrated albums of 2024. Alas! What a loss that the Indian audiences didn't recognise this beautiful film.

Chandu Champion

Featuring Kartik Aryan in the lead role, Chandu Champion released in theatres on June 14, 2024. Based on the life of Indian Paralympian gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar's inspirational journey, the film was made with a budget of Rs 140 crores. However, it was able to mint only Rs 89 crores. Director Kabir Khan once again had bad luck after 83, as his deserving sports drama had to face defeat at the box office. Not only did the film have everything that made it a good watch but it also told a forgotten story. However, amid Munjya and Kalki 2898 AD's run in theatres, the film was significantly ignored at the box office.

Sarfira

The Hindi remake of Suriya's National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru flopped a the box office. Featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Sarfira was released on July 12. The film deals with the story of a courageous man who refused to back down from numerous problems. Not only does the film give a good message but also acts as a motivator. Directed by the same director with the same zeal, Sarfira was nt less than Soorarai Pottru. But what fait, while one good several recognitions, the other had a hard time finding its audiences. The film was made with a budget of Rs 30 crores and earned only Rs 30 crore.

Khel Khel Mein

On the occasion of Independence Day 2024, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein was released in theatres. Being a worthy remake of the Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film featured Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles. The film was made with a budget of Rs 100 crores, the film was able to earn only Rs 48 crores worldwide. However, Khel Khel Mein deserved more than that, it clearly had potential and was a good remake. Not only the film has its high moments but also gives a good message. Unfortunately, the film was watched more on OTT than in theatres.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra was released in theatres on October 10. Made with a budget of Rs 80 crores, the film was able to earn only Rs 50 crores worldwide. Despite being a fine-directed film, Jigra was not recognised in theatres. The film was also affected by all the controversy that engrossed the movie since the makers were gearing up for Jigra's release. However, everything said and done, the film had potential and deserved to be watched in theatres. Its song 'Sang Rakhna' is also one of the best songs of the year.

