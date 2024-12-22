Yearender 2024: Sector 36 to Chamkila, 5 Netflix films with better storylines than several theatrical releases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Have a look at 5 Netflix films with better storylines than several theatrical releases

2024 is coming to an end and with this, the curtains for the film season this year will also drop. 2024 was filled with several releases, theatrical and OTT both! And where several big-budget films failed to attract audiences in the theatres, several OTT releases became the talk of the town. In the same progression, where several OTT platforms offered numerous films, OTT giant Netflix lived up to the expectations this year. Not only did it bring new stories but also backed films with good storylines and plots, so much so that they seemed bigger than theatrical releases. Hence, let's have a look at 5 Netflix films that were better than several big-budget theatrical releases.

Amar Singh Chamkila

The topmost film, on this list, has to be the Bollywood biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. Not only did this film become the best Hindi OTT release of the year, but will also be counted among the top 5 releases of the year, overall. After a short break, Imtiaz Ali and Parineeti Chopra returned to films with Amar Singh Chamkila and knocked it out of the park. And while both should be credited for their storytelling and acting, the film is completely placed on the shoulders of the man-of-the-moment, Diljit Dosanjh. Not only has the singer-turned-actor completely lived the character of the last singer but also makes you feel for anyone who faces obstacles in the journey of success but refuses to back down. Diljit as Chamkila, Parineeti as Amarjot and Anjum Batra as Tikki are the hearts of this film. This film not only dominated the Filmfare OTT Awards but also brought back the glory of a singer who may not be amongst us but is still the most 'sold-out' singer. Imtiaz's magic, AR Rahman's music, Mohit Chauhan-Arijit Singh's voice and top-notch cinematography have made this film worth the top spot.

Sector 36

Often, a real incident that gets reported in newspapers can give you chills, now imagine watching a film on one such real-life event that can make you hate food for a while. The film features Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Netflix's Sector 36 plunges viewers into a chilling world where real-life terror meets cinematic suspense. This crime thriller masterfully blends authenticity with gripping storytelling to create a narrative that is as haunting as it is compelling. Set against the backdrop of a seemingly serene affluent neighbourhood, Sector 36 unravels a nightmarish tale inspired by the real-life Noida serial murders, also known as the Nithari killings. This film is neither for faint-hearted people nor for overthinkers. It's a brutal story that needs to be told in the way it is.

Bhakshak

Hindi cinema has been hugely influenced by real stories. Many times, taking inspiration from real events, those stories are woven into the story of the film by changing the names of the city and characters. After Sector 36, we have another Netflix film that is based on a real-life incident, in this list. Bhakshak, from Shah Rukh Khan's production company, released on Netflix, is also inspired by the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case, in which 35 girls who were victims of sexual harassment and assault were rescued. Headed by Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the role of a struggling TV journalist in the film, Bhakshak is hard-hitting and forces you to stop and think. This film neither shows the female lead as a weak lady nor does it divert from its authenticity. The film released at the start of 2024 and paved the way for several such stories.

Maharaj

Marking the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's Maharaj highlights the efforts of real-life journalist Karsandas Mulji. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is centred on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 in the Bombay High Court and deals with the exposing of the alleged misconduct of religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj. Yes, another film based on a real-life incident and an important one! Maharaj is not just a film that talks about a real incident but also speaks volumes about the society that one wants to be a part of. If you are a fan of courtroom drama you will be a bit disappointed but Maharaj has a strong story to tell. The subject is good and also very relevant. Leaving a few pointers, the film is definitely better than some theatrical release of 2024.

Do Patti

After back-to-back four films based on real-life incidents and lives, here we finally have a fictional story making it to this list. National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon marked her debut as a producer with Netflix's Do Patti. Also featuring TV actor Shaheer Sheikh and senior actor Kajol, the film deals with several themes at once, such as childhood trauma, domestic violence, gender disparity and oppression in Indian families. Yes, the film has its faults but it is easily compensated with clap-worthy performances from both Kriti and Shaheer. Kajol was only good until her non-consistent Haryanvi accent got in the way. Anyhow, the film is a fine one-time watch and could be easily picked over several big releases this year.

