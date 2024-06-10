Worth the wait: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD trailer is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD trailer is out

It is needless to say how excited the audience has been to watch the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The makers have also left no stone unturned in taking the curiosity of the audience to the seventh sky. Be it the teaser, the poster, the first look of a character to even showing the animated series, the makers have tried their best to keep the hype about the film alive. And ending the long wait, Vyjayanthi Movies have finally shared the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD.

The Kalki 2898 AD trailer is out now

Nag Ashwin's Instagram story ahead of trailer release is heartwarming

Kalki 2898 AD is the most ambitious project of ace filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Just few hours before the trailer release, Ashwin took to his Instagram story and wrote, "It's taken a lot to reach today...but I hope it will be something we can be proud of as Telugu ppl, as Indians, as movie lovers... Our whole team is waiting to share this world with you.. @kalki2898ad Trailer." With this caption it is evident enough, what the trailer release means to Nag Ashwin and his team.

About the film

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. The film also features other big actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film will be released on June 27, 2024 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vaijayanti Movies. Its music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

