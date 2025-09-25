Bollywood dance moves that ruled Insta-Reels in 2025 On the occasion of World Bollywood Day 2025, let's have a look at Bollywood hook steps that ruled Instagram Reel in 2025.

Bollywood choreography has long been a defining element of Indian cinema, and even in 2025, its influence is clearly visible on social media platforms. Short-video apps like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok alternatives are brimming with users recreating iconic Bollywood dance moves, proving that these steps have an enduring appeal across generations.

From the classic spins of Salman Khan in O Oh Jane Jana to the contemporary energy of Hrithik Roshan in Ek Pal Ka Jeena, these moves are constantly remixed and reinterpreted by millions of social media users, despite being decade old. The trend highlights how Bollywood’s vibrant, high-energy choreography transcends the screen, inspiring users to imitate, innovate, and create their own versions.

Bollywood dance moves that remain a staple on Reels in 2025

Jaadu - Jaideep Ahlawat, the loved OTT star, surprised everyone with his moves in the Netflix film Jewel Thief. Several Instagram users tried his steps and the hook step was a trend online.

Phela Tu Duja Tu - One actor that you'll never count on for dancing is also a part of this list due to all the right reasons. Ajay Devgn once again came up with a minimal dance step in Son of Sardaar 2, which did interest Instagram users.

Janaab-e-Aali - Talking of dance moves and not mentioning Hrithik Roshan is a crime. The Greek god, along with Jr NTR, presented some classy dance moves in War 2 songs, which dominated Instagram Reels.

Tauba Tauba - Vicky Kaushal's effortless dance in Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba song was loved and re-created by several Instagram users. Though the trend is from last year, a video of Tauba Tauba re-creation can pop up on our screens any time, even today.

Bollywood choreographers are increasingly designing songs with social media in mind, ensuring that signature moves can fit within 15–30 second clips. This strategy not only promotes the film but also keeps the dance moves alive in digital culture.

