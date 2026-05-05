Will Deepika Padukone attend Met Gala 2026? Here's what we know

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone has been all over the internet lately, thanks to fresh pictures from Cape Town, where she’s shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan. At the same time, the actor has also announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh. While she is fully committed to work, even during her second pregnancy, one question remains: will she show up at the Met Gala 2026?

Also read: Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actors and their Met Gala debuts

Will Deepika Padukone attend Met Gala 2026?

Several reports suggest that Deepika Padukone will attend Met Gala with Ranveer Singh this year. While neither the actress nor her team has reacted to the buzz, insider information suggests that she won’t be attending the global event this year. Sources have said that Deepika is skipping the Met Gala this time. The reason is fairly straightforward - her busy work schedule. With King expected to release later this year and Allu Arjun's Raaka lined up for next year, her focus right now is on wrapping these projects.

There’s also been some movement on Raaka. Reports say Deepika has already wrapped her portions, including a grand entry scene and a major action sequence with Allu Arjun. At the same time, leaked glimpses from the sets of King, featuring her alongside Shah Rukh Khan, have only added to the anticipation.

Deepika Padukone's best Met Gala looks

Deepika made her Met Gala debut in 2017, stepping onto the global fashion stage in a clean, elegant look. She chose a white satin gown with a bias-cut silhouette, detailed with subtle crystal embroidery along the edges. The outfit was designed by Tommy Hilfiger. Some of her most popular Met looks are her pink Barbie gown and a neon green frilled gown.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE)Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2026

Met Gala 2026 began on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for the Met Gala 2026 is “Costume Art".

Also read: Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar channels Raja Ravi Varma in statement jacket, Manish Malhotra's first look out