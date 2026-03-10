Who was Arun Tupe, Marathi influencer reportedly found dead at his home?

New Delhi:

Marathi influencer and actor Arun Tupe was reportedly found dead at his Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar home, leaving his followers and fellow creators stunned. Tupe had built a strong following online with his comic reels and short videos that often made people laugh. The news of his passing quickly spread across social media, triggering grief and disbelief among fans and the Marathi entertainment community.

Arun Tupe passes away: What is known about the incident

Arun Tupe lived in the Balajinagar area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As per several media reports, he was found dead at his house and was immediately taken to a hospital. However, doctors allegedly declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary information suggests that Tupe suffered a severe heart attack, which is believed to have caused his death. The exact cause of his death isn't known yet.

Apart from his fans, Maratha reservation leader Vinod Patil expressed his condolences through a post on social media. He wrote in Marathi, "(Loosely translated in English: My young friend, reel star Arun Tupe, has sadly passed away due to a heart attack. A deeply sad piece of news has come from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Arun Tupe, a popular reel star and social media content creator who brought smiles to thousands of faces through his reels and humorous videos, passed away this morning after suffering a severe heart attack. His sudden demise has led to an outpouring of grief across the city as well as on social media. Heartfelt tributes."

What was Arun Tupe's last post?

What is even shocking is the fact that Arun Tupe posted a reel on his Instagram account, 'kon_aruntupe', just yesterday and was even replying to comments on his reel. He had around 179K followers on the platform.

The influencer was widely known for his humorous skits and expressive acting in short videos.

