Who was Tamal Roy Choudhury? Veteran Bengali actor dies in his sleep at Kolkata home

New Delhi:

Veteran Bengali film and television actor Tamal Roy Choudhury died on Monday, March 9, his family said. He was 80. Roy Choudhury died of cardiac arrest in his sleep at his south Kolkata home, family sources confirmed. He was a familiar face across theatre, television and films and had worked with several renowned filmmakers in his career spanning decades.

Tamal Roy Choudhury dies in his sleep

Reportedly, Tamal Roy Choudhury had been suffering from prolonged illness for a while. In recent years, health problems had forced him to slow down and limit his work commitments. On March 9, he died in his sleep following a cardiac arrest. The actor's mortal remains were brought to Kolkata's Technicians Studio at 4 pm for tribute on Monday. His last rites were performed at Keoratala Mahashamshan.

Tamal Roy Choudhury's glorious filmography

A well-known character actor in the Bengali film industry, Tamal Roy Choudhury began his journey in theatre. The stage remained close to him throughout his life, even as his work expanded to television and cinema. From the mid-1990s, he became a familiar presence in several Bengali television serials. Viewers often saw him in strong supporting roles that quietly became memorable parts of the stories.

Over the years, he also appeared in a number of Bengali films that ranged from mainstream commercial projects to more alternative, critically driven cinema. Among the popular films he acted in were The Namesake, Challenge, Le Halua Le, Bindass, Amazon Obhijaan and Chander Pahar. He was also part of acclaimed films such as Jatiswar and Gorosthane Sabdhan.

Tributes pour in from industry colleagues

Actor and politician Debdut Ghosh remembered Roy Choudhury with affection in a social media post. "He was a wonderful and warm person who loved long conversations without worrying about the time.

He was extremely affectionate towards juniors and would step forward to help whenever someone faced difficulties during work," Ghosh said.

Tamal Roy Choudhury was last seen in director Tathagata Mukherjee's Bhatavati. He also ran his own theatre group, Calcutta Perform Arts, and had worked with many leading directors in the Bengali film industry.

