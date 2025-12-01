Who is Raj Nidimoru? The Family Man director marries Samantha Ruth Prabhu in private ceremony Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo behind hits like The Family Man and Stree, has tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a private ceremony. Here’s a closer look at his life, career and how their relationship began.

Raj Nidimoru is a writer, director, and producer who is part of the famous Raj & DK duo. He is best known for his work on films and shows such as The Family Man and Stree.

The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru recently tied the knot with South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a private ceremony. Let's take a look at some of his most notable works and his love story with Samantha.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love story

The duo has sparked dating rumours several times due to their numerous public appearances together. Their romance reportedly began earlier this year, when Samantha shared several photos with Raj Nidimoru on her Instagram handle. However, the couple made their relationship official on Monday, December 1, 2025, by sharing pictures from their wedding.

Raj Nidimoru: Background and career

According to a report by The Economic Times, Raj Nidimoru was born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He studied at SVU College of Engineering before moving to the USA for further studies. The duo Raj & DK made their filmmaking debut with the 2009 film 99.

He has also worked on films such as Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone alongside Krishna DK. Their most recent project as writers was the horror-comedy film Stree. Recently, their hit directorial series The Family Man released its third season.

