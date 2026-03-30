Who is Raj Arjun, Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's father, seen protecting her after KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match?

New Delhi:

Sara Arjun, who is basking in the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, went to watch the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29. What started as a relaxed outing turned a bit chaotic as she was surrounded by fans while leaving the venue. While some wanted to click a selfie, others wanted to shake hands. As she walked towards her car, the actor's father, Raj Arjun, was seen protecting her from getting mobbed. For the unversed, he, too, is a popular actor.

All you need to know about Raj Arjun

Raj Arjun began his film career in 2002 with Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It was a solid start, and over the years, he quietly built a space for himself by taking on roles that often stayed with the audience. He went on to appear in films like Black Friday and Gayab, each very different in tone. Projects like D and Shabri further showed his range, while Kaalo and Khap reflected his preference for layered storytelling.

In 2012, he entered Tamil cinema with Thaandavam, expanding his work beyond Hindi films. He later became a familiar face in supporting roles in films like Raees, Secret Superstar and Shershaah.

Most recently, he was seen in the Malayalam film Khajuraho Dreams. He is next set to appear in the Hindi film Rush.

Why is Raj Arjun trending?

Sara Arjun was at the stadium with her parents, father Raj Arjun and mother Sanya Arjun, cheering for Mumbai Indians. As the game wrapped up and she stepped out, the attention around her quickly grew.

While making her way out, fans gathered around her, many asking for selfies after the response to Dhurandhar 2. The situation got crowded within moments. That’s when her parents stepped in, with Raj Arjun taking the lead, shielding her and guiding her safely into their car. The brief moment has since gone viral.

Also read: Who is Mashhoor Amrohi, the Dhurandhar 2 actor whose resemblance to former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif is going viral?