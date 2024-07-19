Who is Krishan Kumar? Know everything about Tishaa's father

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Tishaa Kumar with her father Krishan Kumar

Tishaa Kumar, cousin of T-Series Bhushan Kumar passed away due to cancer at the age of 21. Ever since the news of her demise broke on social media, specifically mentioning her as the cousin of Bhushan, netizens have build interest in knowing more details about her family, especially her father, Krishan Kumar. We have put out detailed information about Tishaa's father at this space, check it out below.

Who is Krishan Kumar?

Krishan Kumar Dua was born in a Punjabi family. The actor-producer has worked in a couple of films in the 90s. However, he neither got recognition in the Hindi film industry as a lead actor nor he gave any hit films in his career. However, his 1995 film 'Sanam Bewafa's song 'Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar ka' was a big hit and is still remembered by many.

His father Chandrabhan was a fruit seller who came to Delhi after Partition. Krishan is the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, founder of Super Cassettes Industries, this company is also known as T-Series. He is married to actress Tanya Singh, who is the daughter of musician Ajit Singh. After not getting success in acting, Krishan Kumar took over the command of T-Series.

Krishan Kumar as producer

Now he runs this company along with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. Many films produced by T-Series have been blockbusters at the box office. Talking about the upcoming films being produced by T-Series including Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino, among others. His first film as a producer was the 2005 release Lucky: No Time For Love, starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal.

