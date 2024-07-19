Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares glimpses of her 'working birthday' celebrations | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra turned 42 on July 18, 2024.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 18, 2024. Fans and her colleagues from the film fraternity sent her birthday wishes on social media throughout the day, which she later re-shared in her Stories. Now, the actress has shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram showcasing her 'working birthday' celebrations. Along with the pics and videos, PeeCee also penned down a long note in the caption. ''It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here. The Dosa truck for the crew tho,'' she wrote in the beginning of her caption.

Thanking her mother Madhu Chopra and her kid Malti Marie, the 'Desi Girl' added, ''My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you. My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it.''

See the post:

She also thanked the production team of her upcoming film and wrote, ''Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast and crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way.''

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress announced a couple of her upcoming projects. She recently announced a collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich for his upcoming feature documentary titled Born Hungry. PeeCee will be producing the project and shared the news on her Instagram account wherein she posted an article with a note.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. Apart from these, she will also be filming the second season of Citadel soon.

