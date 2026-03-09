Who is Aditi Hundia? Meet Ishan Kishan's girlfriend seen cheering at IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final

New Delhi:

Team India celebrated a massive victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March. While several moments from the match went viral, one of the key celebrations on the field was when cricketer Ishan Kishan was seen wrapped in the tricolour after India secured the title on Sunday. Soon after the match, his girlfriend Aditi Hundia, walked down from the stands to the ground to join him as Team India celebrated the triumph. Since then, fans have been wondering about who she is. Let's find out?

Who is Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia was spotted wearing a red tank top as she attended the IND vs NZ T20 WC 2026 final on Sunday to cheer for Ishan Kishan. She kept her look casual while watching the match from the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For those unversed, Aditi is a model and influencer who was a finalist at Femina Miss India 2017 and later won Miss Diva 2018. She completed her schooling at the International School of Jaipur. She later pursued a BBA degree from St. Xavier's College in Jaipur. Although she studied business, she eventually decided to follow her interest in modelling and fashion, which led her into the world of pageants and social media influencing.

Apart from this, she is also working as an entrepreneur and is trying to build her own fashion label. Originally from Jaipur, she has nearly 350k followers on Instagram.

How did Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia meet?

Aditi Hundia has often been seen cheering for Ishan Kishan during matches and was also present in Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand. The two are believed to have met and grown close around the 2019 IPL season, when she was frequently spotted supporting him from the stands.

Their relationship was publicly confirmed in February 2026 by the cricketer’s grandfather Anurag Pandey.

