Ricky Martin's 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' performance steals the show at T20 World Cup final closing ceremony in Ahmedabad

New Delhi:

India defeated New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match kept fans glued till the end, but the closing ceremony also grabbed plenty of attention inside the packed stadium.

One of the biggest highlights of the ceremony was global pop star Ricky Martin performing live. The singer headlined the closing segment along with Indian music stars Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, turning the stadium into a concert-like atmosphere. He also grooved to Sukhbir's all-time chartbuster ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’ at the stadium.

Ricky Martin dances to ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’ at T20 World Cup finals

A video shared on the official International Cricket Council account on Instagram showed Ricky Martin enjoying the moment with fans inside the stadium. Dressed in a white T-shirt, the singer was seen dancing energetically to Sukhbir’s hit track “Oh Ho Ho Ho,” jumping to the beats while fans around him cheered and joined in.

The clip quickly went viral online. Reacting to it, Sukhbir himself wrote in the comments, "Ale ale ale meets oho ho ho!” Fans also joined the conversation, with one writing, “This is such a vibe.” Another user commented, “Kya baat! A global banger!”

At the ceremony, Sukhbir opened the musical segment with his popular number “Oh Ho Ho Ho,” which immediately got the crowd dancing. After his set, Ricky Martin took the stage and performed several of his well-known songs.

Speaking about the experience, Sukhbir told Asian News International, "I am very excited as I have never performed for a cricket audience. This performance will be very special..."

Ricky Martin performed at T20 World Cup

Following Sukhbir, singer Ricky Martin delivered a high-energy performance that had cricket fans dancing along. The singer entertained the audience before the match began.

Another video of Ricky Martin has also been circulating widely on social media. In the clip, the international singer is seen dancing enthusiastically with people around him to Punjabi singer Sukhbir's song 'Ishq Tera Tadpave...'

Falguni Pathak performed at T20 World Cup closing ceremony

Singer Falguni Pathak also performed during the ceremony and received a warm response from the crowd. Along with Sukhbir Singh and Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak’s songs added to the lively atmosphere at the stadium.

India and New Zealand played the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. India won the match last night, bringing the tournament to a memorable close.

