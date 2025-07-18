When Sonu Nigam revealed the song that should play when he dies | Watch Read further to know about the time when renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam revealed the name of the song which he would want to be played when he dies.

New Delhi:

Sonu Nigam is a well-known playback singer in the Indian entertainment industry. Over the years, he has recorded over 6,000 songs in more than 32 languages, especially in Hindi and Kannada language films. For those who don't know, Sonu Nigam rose to fame with the song 'Achha Sila Diya', from the 1995 movie 'Bewafa Sanam'. His song 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' made him gain the status of a leading playback singer. Moreover, the 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' song from the movie 'Agneepath' gained widespread attention and is also considered a song of the decade.

But did you know that, in a heartfelt moment, singer Sonu Nigam revealed the one song he would want to be played when he dies. During an event, the versatile singer shared that this soundtrack holds a special place in his heart. Read on to know the details of the song.

Sonu Nigam revealed the song that should play when he dies

In a Mirchi Plus event, the 'Sandese Aate Hai' singer said, "ye wo gaana hai, mujhe khud ka pata hai, mujhe bakio ka nahi pta lekin, jb TV par likha hua aara hoga ki mashoor gayak Sonu Nigam ka nidhan toh peeche ye gaana baj raha hoga, ye wo gana hai, isse upr koi gaana hai nahi meri life mei," which translates to, ("This is that song, I know about it myself, I don't know about the others, but when it would be written on TV that famous singer Sonu Nigam has passed away, then this song would be playing behind, this is that song, there is no song better than this in my life)," he said and started singing "Kal Ho Naa Ho" from the film of the same name.

Check the Instagram post below:

The video was jointly shared by the official Instagram handles of 'Mirchi Plus' and 'Sonu Nigam' on March 31 this year. The caption of the post reads, "#Blastfromthepast jab @sonunigamofficial ne kaha yeh." It has garnered over 5 lakh views, over 50 thousand likes and hundreds of comments ever since it was posted.

Sonu Nigam's upcoming projects

Sonu Nigam's latest song is "Kesari Bandhan" from the upcoming Bollywood film "Kesari Veer". According to IMDb, his upcoming projects include 'Bihu Attack', 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'Zindagi on the Rocks', and 'Jila Kanauj'.

