When is Harshvardhan Rane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' releasing? Mawra Hocane expected to return

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Harshvardhan Rane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' release date here

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane who marked his acting debut in 2016 with the romantic-drama Sanam Teri Kasam will be once again seen in the role of a lover boy in its sequel. Sanam Teri Kasam 2 was announced in 2024 and since then there has been great anticipation for the film. The makers have not yet made official claims about its release but seems like the film will be released by the end of 2025.

Harshvardhan in but what about Mawra Hocane?

On September 11, 2024, the makers of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 shared an official post on Instagram announcing the arrival of the sequel. In the picture, Harshvardhan can be seen standing next to the producer of the film. Since then fans have been excited to know that Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane would also return to reprise her role of Saru. However, the makers of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 have not yet made any official announcement regarding the same.

Sanam Teri Kasam was released in 2016

The film Sanam Teri Kasam released in the year 2016, is one of the great love story films of Bollywood. Its performance was also good at the box office. The film was also well-liked by the audience. Now the makers have announced its sequel. Actor Harshvardhan will be seen in the lead role in the film. However, no information has been revealed about the rest of the cast yet.

In the film Sanam Teri Kasam, actor Harshvardhan was seen playing the character of 'Indra' and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane 'Saru'. Manish Chaudhary, Anurag Sinha, Vijay Raj, Murali Sharma and others have played important roles in the film.

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 release date

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 will be released this year. The makers are also expected to share a poster and the official release date of the film soon.

Also Read: P Jayachandran, National Award-winning playback singer dies at 80