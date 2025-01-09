P Jayachandran, National Award-winning playback singer dies at 80

Follow us on Image Source : X Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran dies at 80

Legendary playback singer of Malayalam cinema P Jayachandran died at the age of 80 on Thursday. Jayachandran was suffering from liver-related problems for the last year and was undergoing treatment. He breathed his last at Amala Hospital in Thrissur. According to reports, the National Award-winning singer suddenly collapsed at his house in Pookunnam at 7 pm on Thursday. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Early life

P Jayachandran was born on March 3, 1944, in Ravipuram in Ernakulam district of Kerala. Later his family moved to Irinjalakuda. Jayachandran got the inspiration to learn music from his elder brother Sudhakar who was a close friend of famous singer Yesudas.

Debut with Kunjali Marakkar

Jayachandran made his playback singing debut in 1965 with the song 'Oru Mullappumalamay' from the film 'Kunjali Marakkar'. The song was written by P Bhaskaran and composed by Chidambaranath. After this, director A Vincent heard Jayachandran's singing at a concert in Madras and recommended him to music director G Devarajan. In 1967, the song 'Manjalayil Mungi Torthi' from the film 'Kalithojan' became a milestone in Jayachandran's career.

A career of five decades

P Jayachandran had a brilliant career of five decades. He will always be remembered for more than 1,000 memorable songs in the Malayalam music world. His melodious voice made a special place in the hearts of music lovers through film songs, light music and devotional songs. He won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 1985 for the song "Sivasankara Sarva Saranya Vibho".

End of an era!

There is a wave of mourning in the Malayalam music world.

