Deepika Padukone criticises L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour workweek statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone has reacted to L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan's latest statement

Global star Deepika Padukone has voiced her opinion against SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro's latest statement. The actor took to her Instagram stories to oppose requiring employees to work every day. Quoting "mental health matters," Deepika has called out Subrahmanyan for making such shocking statements. Those who don't know the chairman of L & T on Thursday advocated for a 90-hour workweek and added that he wants his employees to work on Sundays too as well as what will they do sitting at home. Now the Bollywood actor has called out Subrahmanyan for ignoring his employee's mental health.

What did Subrahmanyan say?

SN Subrahmanyan has come under fire for urging that staff work 90 hours per week, including Sundays, to remain competitive. His comments, made during an internal discussion, were captured in a video uploaded on Reddit, prompting intense condemnation and similarities to similar heated sentiments made by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

In the video, Subrahmanyan was replying to an employee's concern about why the employer required Saturday work. He said, "I'm sorry I can't make you work on Sundays. If I can get you to work on Sundays, I'll be even happier because I do as well. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.”

Deepika Padukone fires back

This statement made by SN Subrahmanyan has not only infuriated social media users but also celebrities. Deepika Padukone was the first one to call him out. She took to her Instagram profile and wrote, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions making such statements #mentalhealthmatters."

Also Read: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light wins NYFCC award after Golden Globes snub, nominated for DGA Awards