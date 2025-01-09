Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light wins NYFCC award after Golden Globes snub, nominated for DGA Awards

Follow us on Image Source : X Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light wins New York Film Critics Circle award

Critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light's award-winning director Payal Kapadia is constantly in the headlines. Since the release of the film, she has won many awards. Recently, the film was nominated for the 82nd Golden Globes Awards. However, Payal's movie did not succeed in winning the title. However, days after the Golden Globes snub, she has not only won another prestigious award but has also been nominated for another acclaimed award.

Payal Kapadia takes center stage

All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, has received yet another accolade. The film won Best International Feature at the recent New York Film Critics Circle Awards. After RRR director SS Rajamouli, filmmaker Payal Kapadia won the Best International Feature award from the New York Film Critics Circle. A photo of the director from the event is being widely shared on social media. Previously, All We Imagine As Light was overlooked at the Golden Globes, losing to critics' favourite Emilia Perez.

Another big nomination for All We Imagine As Light

The magic of the film All We Imagine As Light has been seen abroad as well. Meanwhile, the Directors Guild of America Awards i.e. DGA has released the list of its upcoming 2025 awards. Payal Kapadia has got a nomination in the director category for her popular film. The news of director Payal getting nominated in the DGA Awards has come at a time when she missed out on winning the award in the Best Director Motion Picture category at the Golden Globe Awards.

Apart from her, many other directors have also been nominated in this category. Let us tell you that in this category, competing with them will be Megan Park for 'My Old Ass', Ramel Ross for 'Nickel Boys', Halfdan Ullman Tandel for 'Armand' and Sean Wang for 'Diddy'.

Payal's film's name also came in the BAFTA long list

Recently the BAFTA long list came out. The name of the film All We Imagine As Light has been included in three categories in the British Academy of and Television Awards. The name of this film has appeared in the Best Director, Film Not in English category and Best Original Screenplay category.

