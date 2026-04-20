When Anushka Sharma revealed how Aamir Khan sourced clothes from locals for PK

New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma once shared a funny behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of their 2014 film, PK, that perfectly captured Aamir Khan’s intense dedication to his craft. The actress once recalled how Aamir rejected clothes designed for him for the film and asked his team to look for clothes from passers-by and wear them.

Anushka Sharma once shared how Aamir Khan got his outfits for PK

During a chat on Extraaa Storiez on Sony Max, Anushka Sharma recalled how Aamir didn’t just go all in himself for their alien film, PK - he got everyone around him involved too. While shooting in Rajasthan, he chose not to rely on designed costumes at all. Instead, he preferred wearing clothes that belonged to real people. In fact, he would even ask locals to give him the clothes they were wearing so his character looked as real and unpolished as possible.

Anushka had shared it in a lighthearted way, but it really showed how particular Aamir was about getting every detail right. He reportedly turned down all the outfits the costume team had prepared, insisting nothing new be made.

Why is Anushka Sharma in the news?

Anushka and Virat were clicked at the airport on Sunday. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress wore a plain cotton salwar suit set, which she paired with a green dupatta. She walked closely with Virat as paps surrounded them.

What was Anushka Sharma's last film?

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In 2021, she announced Chakda Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the film hasn't seen the light of day yet. It is still not clear when the film will be released.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Anushka Sharma lauds Ranveer for 'seizing once in a lifetime character'; Aditya Dhar responds