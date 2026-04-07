Dhurandhar 2: Anushka Sharma lauds Ranveer for 'seizing once in a lifetime character'; Aditya Dhar responds

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has now achieved the status of a historic cinematic event. After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories have caught everyone's eyes. The star couple watched the sequel on Monday night and took to their Instagram stories to heap praises on the film.

Anushka also praises her old co-star Ranveer Singh and called his performance flawless.

Anushka reviews Dhurandhar 2

Anushka Sharma commended the film's storyline. She praised Aditya Dhar for crafting this four-hour-long cinematic epic with such unwavering conviction. 'What a fantastic film you've made Aditya Dhar! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker'.

Praising Dhurandhar 2 cast, the actress wrote, 'Ranveer singh You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance. R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film: Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one'.

Aditya Dhar thanks Anushka Sharma

Aditya Dhar was quick to respond to the lavish praises and he wrote, 'This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka. It only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with honesty, heart and purpose and to keep striving to create something the truly moves people'.

(Image Source : ANUSHKA SHARMA AND ADITYA DHAR'S INSTAS)Anushka Sharma and Aditya Dhar's Instagram stories for Dhurandhar 2

Speaking of the box office collections for the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it has become the first Bollywood film to achieve a net collection of Rs 1,000 crore at the Indian box office. Worldwide, its gross collection has surpassed the Rs 1,600 crore mark.

The movie is only behind Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 in worldwide collection list.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Virat Kohli reviews Ranveer Singh's sequel, calls him 'genius,' Aditya Dhar reacts | Read post