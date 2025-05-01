WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay, Ranbir Kapoor attend inauguration ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the session and addressed the audience at WAVES 2025 inaugural ceremony. Later stars like Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt will be seen expressing their views on various film production aspects.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on Thursday. Several celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry reached the Jio Convention Centre to attend WAVES 2025, the four-day event. Day 1 has been attended by several actors like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others.

PM Modi inaugurates WAVES 2025

On Thursday, PM Modi released commemorative postage stamps in the names of five legends of Indian cinema at WAVES 2025. It includes filmmaker Guru Dutt, director Raj Khosla, actress P Bhanumathi, filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak and music composer Salil Chowdhury.

Today's scheduled sessions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the session and addressed the audience. Later, veteran actors Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi took the stage for the panel discussion titled 'Legends & Legacies: The Stories that Shaped India's Soul,' which began at 12:30 pm. Akshay Kumar is moderating the session.

Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the following session, which will start at 2:30 pm and cover the topic of 'The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends.' Actors Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal will be present, along with director SS Rajamouli and music composer AR Rahman.

Another session, titled ‘The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler’, will see Karan Johar as the moderator with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as speakers. Later in the day, at 5 pm, Allu Arjun will take the stage in the panel discussion titled ‘Talent Beyond Borders’.

Additionally, Hema Malini and director Madhur Bhandarkar will debate the late actor's work during a session devoted to Manoj Kumar's legacy. In addition to the panel talks, vocalists Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, and Mangli will perform, along with composer MM Keeravani. Brij Narayan, Ronu Majumdar, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and more legends will entertain the crowd later in the day.

