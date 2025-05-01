Raid 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh present old story in new package, good performances save the boat Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer film Raid 2 has been released in theatres today. Scroll further to read the full review here.

Movie Name: Raid 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Genre: Thriller

Some films leave such a deep impact with their first parts that great expectations are tied to their second part. However, every film cannot become a 'Hera Pheri' franchise, and most films disappoint with their sequels. Something similar has happened with 'Raid 2'. Ajay Devgn has once again returned as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, Riteish Deshmukh is seen in a new attitude and style in the film and also deserves the most praise in the entire film. The film has fewer twists than expected and comes quite late in the film. And while the audience waits for something new to happen, the makers only have the impact of the old story to keep the audience engaged.

Story

Amay Patnaik had already established himself in the role of a patient and courageous IRS officer in the first part. This time, corruption is also deeper than before, and Amay has a new antagonist – Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Ritesh Deshmukh. The clash between the two is fierce. The story begins with IRS officer Amay Patnaik, whose honest image is well known, but he keeps getting transferred from time to time. However, this time he has been accused of corruption. Amidst these allegations, he starts investigating his 75th and most difficult case of his career. He faces the powerful and corrupt Dada Bhai. As the investigation progresses, Patnaik gets caught in a web of deceit and political influence, leading to a thrilling confrontation.

While the first film was based on suspense, realism and logic, Raid 2 takes the dramatic route. Political power games, family rivalries, and a shocking twist are all part of the story. Money, gold, land, corrupt files and the challenge of Dada Bhai add thrill to the story. Amay's efforts to expose the misuse of power add some new dimensions to the whole story, and this is its main attraction. In several parts, the story seems scattered, while some scenes carry too much drama. This time, the focus has been less on binding the story. Despite brilliant performances, the focus seemed to get lost on making the story effective.

Acting

Ajay Devgn has already made his mark as IRS Amay Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of the Income Tax Department. In such a situation, it was not challenging for him to get into this character. With restrained and impressive acting, he has once again left a deep impression, just like before. Seeing him in this character once again is no less than a treat. Hence, it's safe to say that the character of Amay Patnaik is made for him. But it is Riteish Deshmukh who is the soul of this film. He wins hearts with his rare negative appearance in whichever scene he appears. He has featured in such a role for the first time, but despite that, he seems at ease and has done a fab job. Although his threatening dialogues have been kept quite dramatic, there is no fault of his.

Just like Ileana D'Cruz, Vaani Kapoor has very little screen space, but even in that, she has been seen performing well. Saurabh Shukla is also in the film. He gives depth to the story, and old memories are definitely refreshed after seeing him, but this time he is not at the centre of the storyline; he is completely a side character. Supriya Pathak has an important role, but she is seen overacting in most of the moments, which is not expected from a brilliant artist like her. Her poor acting reduces the impact of powerful scenes. Amit Sial has dominated as Amay's associate. He has emerged as the real hero of the film. He has been successful in showing the same effect as in Kesari: Chapter 2 in this film as well. A big twist in the story also comes through him.

Direction

Direction was the hero in the first film, but this time the direction has not been able to impress much. Direction is the only thing that plays the most effective role in giving depth to the story, enhancing the actors and keeping the audience engaged. Apart from the decline seen at the beginning of Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the songs also disrupt the pace of the film. Instead of adding any value to the story of the film, they affect the tonality of the film. Moreover, the editing could also have been more restricted and better. The first half is quite slow, and the thrilling twist in the story comes when the story reaches the second half. A little more pace could have saved the story from getting boring in the first half.

The acting of the completely brilliant actors is the soul of the film. Ajay Devgn and Riteish have given a solid base to the film. The tussle between the two actors is engaging. Bringing Saurabh Shukla into the story connects with old memories, which leaves a different impact. Even if Tamanna Bhatia's song was not in the film, there would have been no harm.

Verdict

Overall, Raid 2 is not better than the first part. There are many flaws in the story of the film, but the work of Ajay and Riteish is excellent, and this is what makes Raid 2 worth watching. The film can definitely be watched once; it is an entertaining film. Yes, the story is a bit slow, but it can be given a try. We are giving it 3 out of 5 stars.

