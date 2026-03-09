Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share photos from maternity photoshoot | See pics

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are expecting their first child and are overjoyed. Before becoming parents, Randeep and Lin had a maternity photoshoot, which Randeep shared on his social media handles, winning fans' hearts.

It is significant to note that Randeep Hooda has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Linthoingambi 'Lin' Laishram, a model and an entrepreneur, in a Manipuri marriage ceremony held in Imphal on 21 November 2023. The actor and his bride had announced their engagement on social media before leaving for the bride's hometown to get married after dating for several years.

Randeep's post

Randeep shared several adorable photos from his wife Lin's maternity photoshoot on Instagram. Most of the photos are black and white. In these photos, Lin Laishram is seen caressing her baby bump, while Randeep Hooda is seen lovingly gazing at his wife. Lin is also seen flaunting her baby bump in these photos. The couple appears lost in each other's love. These photos of Randeep and Lynn are a huge hit with their fans.

See the photos here:

When was the pregnancy announced?

In November 2025, on their second wedding anniversary, Randeep Hooda shared the happy news on Instagram. He posted a cute photo of himself sitting in a forest. Randeep wrote in the caption that they are now expecting a little guest.

Lynn's opinion on pregnancy

Lynn described pregnancy as the 'most beautiful change.' In an interview, Lynn said that carrying a child inside her feels like a miracle. It has made her understand the true power of motherhood. She has reportedly suffered a miscarriage before, but now she is very happy and is looking forward to the arrival of her baby.

