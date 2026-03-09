Lucknow's 17-year-old boy kills father after family dispute; probe launched

New Delhi:

A teenage boy has been accused of killing his father in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area during a domestic dispute. According to police officials, the accused, identified as 17-year-old Lavkush, allegedly struck his 45-year-old father with sticks during an argument at their home. The father sustained severe injuries during the altercation. After the incident, the teenager reportedly left the spot. Police teams have begun efforts to trace him and are gathering details from family members and neighbours.

Police investigation underway

Officials say the preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident may have been triggered by a domestic disagreement. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are examining all possible aspects of the case.

Local police stations have been alerted and search operations are underway to locate the accused teenager. Authorities have also appealed to anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Past case of family violence

Earlier as well, a shocking case from the Ashiyana area of Lucknow had drawn widespread attention. In that incident, a young man named Akshat Pratap Singh was accused of attacking his businessman father, Manvendra Singh, with a licensed firearm.

According to investigators, after the incident the accused attempted to conceal the body inside a drum at the house. Police later arrested Akshat and began a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.

Initial reports had suggested that disagreements over academic pressure may have played a role, but further investigation indicated that the son had been emotionally disturbed after his mother’s demise and had developed resentment toward his father.