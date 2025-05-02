WAVES 2025: Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan to speak about Indian cinema on world map | Check day 2 schedule here WAVE summit 2025 will continue till May 4. Let's know the schedule for the next three days here.

New Delhi:

The first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has started in Mumbai on Thursday, May 1. This four-day summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. On the first day, eminent personalities from the country and the world participated. Famous stars of the entertainment world, from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, to Nagarjuna, voiced out their opinions on day 1. Let us have a look at the schedule of the WAVE summit 2025 for the next three days.

Aamir Khan will take over the first session

Several interesting sessions will be held on Friday, May 2. The second day will start with a session titled 'Studios of the Future: Putting India on the World Studio Map'. Aamir Khan, Namit Malhotra, Dinesh Vijan, Ajay Bijli, Charles Roven and Ritesh Sidhwani will participate as speakers in this. Mayank Shekhar is the moderator of this session. After this, the second session is 'India's Innovation Renaissance'. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw will join as a speaker and Manit Ahuja will conduct the stage.

Aishwarya Rai will speak on 'Cinema: The Soft Power'

The topic of the next session is 'Taking Indian Culture to the World', in this session, Nita Ambani will be present as a speaker. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Deverakonda will be present as speakers in the session organised on the topic 'Cinema: The Soft Power'. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar will conduct this session.

Programs on the third and fourth day

Several other interesting topics will be discussed on the third and fourth days of the four-day summit, i.e. on May 3 and 4. Manoj Badale, Vita Dani, Matthew Hayden and Monish Shah will be present as speakers on the topic 'Live, immersive and digital experiences: How sports leagues are promoting innovation'. Jatin Sapru will conduct the stage. At the same time, Vince Gerardis will speak as a speaker on the topic 'Masterclass on VFX'.

Aamir Khan's masterclass will be on this topic

Apart from the topic 'Studios of the future: Putting India on the world studio map', Aamir Khan will also take a solo masterclass on the topic 'Redefining Indian cinema'. Apart from this, Nikhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwani and Sudip Sharma will be present on the panel to talk on the topic 'Future of entertainment: OTT is promoting innovative storytelling, technological innovations and audience experiences'.

