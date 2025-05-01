WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan calls Deepika Padukone 'great mother', Karan Johar reacts | WATCH On Thursday, the giants of Indian cinema attended the WAVES Summit 2025 organised at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. During this, Shah Rukh Khan praised Deepika Padukone, after which she was seen blushing hard. The video is now going viral.

On Thursday, the superstars of Indian cinema attended the WAVES Summit 2025 organised in Mumbai. From South superstars like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth to Bollywood giants Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were spotted at Jio Convention Centre on the occasion of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) inaugural ceremony. Several top actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt also graced the event. A video of the conversation between SRK and DP with Karan Johar is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Why did Shah Rukh praise Deepika?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have worked together in blockbuster films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express', 'Pathan' and 'Jawan'. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan praised Deepika not only for her acting but also for being a mother. Speaking at the event, the superstar said, 'I think the role she is going to play now is the best. She is Dua's mother. Inshallah, I think she is really going to be a great mother.'

In the viral video, it can be seen that the actress blushes hard after Shah Rukh Khan praises her. She appeared overwhelmed by the actor's praise. Later, Karan Johar, who was the moderator of this panel, says, 'No better feeling'. It is significant to note that Shah Rukh and Deepika were speakers for the session on Thursday titled as ‘The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler’.

Shah Rukh and Deepika talked about how it feels to be an outsider in the film industry during this time. Interestingly, it was hosted by Karan Johar. The inauguration ceremony which took place on May 1 was attended by Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Shaan, AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Farhan Akhtar, Boney Kapoor and other celebrities.

