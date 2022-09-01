Watch: Vidya Balan recreates Anupamaa's viral dialogue 'aapko kya', Rupali Ganguly can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIDYA BALAN Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan never fails to surprise her fans and followers with trending reels and videos on social media. The actress recently recreated the trending Rupali Ganguly's dialogue 'aapko kya' from her show Anupamaa. Vidya took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped a reel where she was seen recreating a scene in a bathtub while wearing a bathrobe. She enacted "Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?" dialogue in a fun way.

The 'Shakuntala Devi' actor makes funny expressions at the end of the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Bolo Bolo."

Rupali Ganguly's reaction

As soon as she posted the video, fans and industry friends flooded the post with laughter and heart emoticons in the comment section. Rupali Ganguly reacted to Vidya's post. She wrote, "Thrilled that u chose to do my dialogue from #anupamaa. Honoured." Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also reacted with laughter, heart, and clapping hand emojis.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram. Many reels have been made on Rupali Ganguly's dialogue.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor also did this viral trend. Recently, Vidya Balan won the Best Actress Critics award for her movie Sherni at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai.

'Sherni' is a fictional story that takes us on the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict. Directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar. Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi have also bagged trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards in different categories.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the 'Parineeta' actor was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film 'Jalsa', which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a decent response from the netizens. She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

