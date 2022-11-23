Visually impaired German singer recreates Kantara song 'Varaha Roopam'; Rishab Shetty reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CASSMAEOFFICIAL Visually impaired German singer recreates Kantara song Varaha Roopam

Recently a video of a visually impaired German singer is doing the rounds on social media in which the singer is seen singing the famous song 'Varaha Roopam' from the magnum opus movie 'Kantara'. The singer named CassMae is a renowned German singer and songwriter. She has been doing multiple covers of South Indian songs and has been gaining great appreciation from the desi audiences.

CassMae aced the Indian classical notes in her melodious rendition of the Kannada song. A couple of days ago, she shared the cover song on Instagram and revealed that she was being asked to do a cover of Varaha Roopam for quite some time. She also added additional piano notes to the song. The way she justified the Indian classical notes, has left the internet in shock. Netizens have been showering love and appreciation in the comment section.

One of the users commented, "Your voice matches Karnataka classic kinda songs....try to sing more of these types of songs". Another wrote, "I'm sure if u sing more Kannada songs. Kannadigas will get u at peaks I mean they will get u as it's ur best position". "Ma'am... Honestly speaking...you gained my respect....love you from the bottom of my Heart.....I salute you Ma'am", commented another user. Another user added, "Out of words to appreciate you Thank you for bringing namma Kannada to a larger audience Can't stop listening to your voice"

Her soulful cover caught the attention of none other than Kantara star Rishab Shetty himself, who was so impressed by her rendition of Varaha Roopam. He retweeted the video with folded hands and a heart emoji to express his appreciation for the German singer’s cover.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become one of the most successful films ever since its release on September 30. After KGF 2, Kantara is the another cinematic marvel to come out of Kannada cinema this year.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh opens up on HIT 2's story having strange similarity to Delhi's Shraddha Walker murder case

Also Read: Custody: Naga Chaitanya looks ferocious in Venkat Prabhu's NC22, check out FIRST look here

Latest Entertainment News